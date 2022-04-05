Fewer and fewer people are being tested for the coronavirus at the GGD. In the last seven days, health services took 220,512 corona tests, about a third less than the week before.

In the past week, 129,188 people were told that they had contracted the virus after such a PCR test. That is a decrease of 42 percent compared to a week earlier, according to weekly figures from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). Between Monday and Tuesday morning, RIVM registered 14,081 positive results from corona tests, a halving compared to Tuesday of last week.

The government wants to largely phase out the test streets of the GGD. From 11 April, the advice to go to the GGD for confirmation after a positive self-test will be cancelled. In the run-up to that date, the number of tests taken has already decreased considerably.

More than 100,000 people who had themselves tested did so after a positive self-test. 93.5 percent of that group was indeed found to carry the virus. On average, 61 percent of the tests taken were positive. A week earlier, that was 65 percent. See also 17,000 new agents needed: This is what the police academy is doing to deliver faster





Anyone who needs a proof of recovery, for example to travel, may in the future still be tested at the GGD. The same goes for vulnerable people who cannot do a self-test.

Test readiness still high

The question is to what extent the decrease is due to the fact that the virus actually circulates, or because people go to the test street less often than before. Based on behavioral research, RIVM reported earlier this month that the willingness to take a test in the event of complaints is still high. Nearly nine out of ten people say they do this, usually with a self-test. Of the respondents who tested positive, eight in ten went to the GGD for confirmation. That was previously nine out of ten. See also Woman says she lost cartilage from her nose due to poorly performed PCR

The number of confirmed corona infections has been falling for weeks and has reached its lowest point this year. In mid-March, RIVM still recorded more than 400,000 positive tests per week.

Fewer corona patients in hospital

The number of corona patients has also decreased further in hospitals. In total, they admitted 903 people last week because of Covid-19. Another 200 hospitalized patients tested positive, but were hospitalized for other reasons. 83 new patients with corona were admitted to intensive care units, 63 of them specifically because of this infection. The RIVM received 113 reports of deceased corona patients. A week earlier there were 104.

The reproduction number, which indicates how fast the virus circulates, has also fallen slightly. The RIVM estimates it at 0.79. This means that a group of one hundred infected people infects an average of 79 others. A week earlier, the reproduction figure stood at 0.82.