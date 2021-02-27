Compared to the previous week, the Robert Koch Institute has registered a significant increase in the number of cases since yesterday with 9762 new corona infections. The value of the seven-day incidence also increases again slightly, from 62.8 to 63.8.

During the break, children play in a climbing frame in the school yard of the Holzhausenschule in Frankfurt. Because of the corona pandemic, they are wearing mouth and nose protection. Image: Lucas Bäuml

D.he health authorities in Germany reported 9,762 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day – significantly more than a week ago. In addition, 369 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Saturday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9164 new infections and 490 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 63.8 nationwide on Saturday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (62.6). The goal of the federal and state governments is a value of 50 in order to relieve the health system. From a permanent value of below 35, they have promised further lockdown openings.

The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it stagnated, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

2.43 million positive tests in Germany

Four weeks ago, on January 30th, the incidence had been 90.9. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. With 33,777 new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18.