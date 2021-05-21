ofTobias Utz shut down

The WHO is providing new details on global deaths related to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Geneva / Frankfurt – The World Health Organization (WHO) has so far recorded a total of 3.4 million official deaths related to the corona* Pandemic stand. According to the latest estimates by experts, this number is actually two to three times as high. “The number of total deaths is at least two to three times higher than officially reported,” said Samira Asma, WHO representative, on the occasion of the presentation of the UN’s 2020 annual report.

“An estimated six to eight million” direct and indirect deaths are expected, according to Asma. According to the WHO, numerous corona deaths were not registered and tested by official bodies, especially at the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, there are “the deaths that are due to the difficult conditions in which many people in the world are living because of the pandemic,” added William Msemburi, WHO data analyst.

In addition, there are many people who suffer from acute and chronic diseases and who are not receiving adequate care because of the stress on the health system and the corona lockdown. As the WHO also announced, the suicide rate is increasing in some parts of the world – due to the pandemic.

The value of excess mortality is increasing rapidly According to the WHO report, excess mortality was at least three million in 2020 alone. Excess mortality is defined as the increased death rate compared to the values ​​expected under normal circumstances. So three million people died directly or indirectly from the corona virus – this is 1.2 million more than officially registered corona deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, it is difficult to make a statement about how many people actually died directly from the corona pandemic. The number of unreported cases is very high. The forecasts and assessments of the WHO are exceeded by those of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle. The institute comes to the endthat there have been a total of 6.9 million deaths in the context of the pandemic since March 2020. The experts cite countries such as Mexico or as examples of this India*, in which “a significant part” of the low number of cases is due to the low corona test rate, as Chris Murray, head of the institute, explains to the AFP news agency.

There is also one study from the University of Cape Town, which was published in The Lancet. This particularly addresses the pandemic situation on the African continent. According to author Bruce Biccard, the risk of death for people suffering from Covid-19 is higher than in other places. In particular, limited resources and the lack of intensive care beds are to be named as reasons for this, according to Biccard.

In comparison, the develop Corona case numbers in Germany are very positive.* The incidence has been falling for days. (tu) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

