The first turn of the year since the corona crisis has, on average, been a lot quieter than the past four years. There were almost 20 percent fewer incidents. However, officers have arrested more people. The police are not at all satisfied and continue to insist on a nationwide ban on fireworks.

New Year’s Coordinator at the police, Peije de Meij, spoke before New Year’s Eve about the ultimate test, after the two years in which selling and setting off fireworks was prohibited. As far as he is concerned, this one certainly did not end with a big pass.

“Although the number of incidents is lower, it is still unacceptably high. In addition, the number of fireworks victims has returned to the old level and more than ten million euros have been destroyed. I can’t possibly look back on this turn of the year with joy. As far as we are concerned, there will only be professional fireworks shows in the future.”

Reduction in number of incidents

The number of incidents this year amounted to 14,806, a decrease of 3,624 (-19.7%). It is striking that the number of fireworks incidents more than halved (-51.7%). There were 1,939 this year. There were also 930 vandalisms (-33.5%) and the police registered 1607 nuisances (-19.2%). The number of violent incidents against police officers and other aid workers amounted to 155 victims, which has remained virtually the same (-3.7%). All this is compared to the past four years.

National New Year coordinator at the police, Peije de Meij, does not look back on a joyful New Year, despite a drop in the number of incidents. © Koen Verheijden



Record amount of illegal fireworks

The police find it difficult to give a clear statement about the quieter course of the New Year. De Meij hopes that people have taken their responsibility and, above all, have turned it into a normal party. The rainy weather in the early evening may also have played a role.

According to De Meij, another factor could also be the actions of the police themselves. Where things did threaten to get out of hand, he says quick action was taken to prevent worse. But the police also point out that a lot has been done in the run-up to prevent incidents. Agents have sought out and addressed ringleaders. A record amount of illegal fireworks has also been seized. It was 684,500 kilos.

Rise in number of arrests

The number of arrests rose by 62, from 709 to 771 (+8.7%). This was mainly due to public drunkenness or nuisance during New Year’s Eve parties in the hospitality industry. For the past two years, cafes have had to keep their doors closed. Of this number, 161 were forwarded directly to the Public Prosecution Service, a decrease of 15 percent.

There are hardly any fines for setting off fireworks against the rules. Only 75 offenders received a ticket. That while there were twelve municipalities where no fireworks were allowed at all. According to De Meij, these local bans help somewhat, but clearly not enough. "We have our hands full with the incidents. Then you don't actually get around to enforcement."

Police call for fireworks ban

After this turn of the year, the police will continue to insist on a national ban on fireworks. That really makes the difference in reducing incidents, thinks De Meij. “But even more important is clarity for the citizens and therefore also for us. We really shouldn’t want the patchwork of rules that we now had throughout the country. As far as we are concerned, there are two flavors: it is either fireworks by consumers or not. We are for the latter.”

The fireworks industry thinks a total ban based on these old and new figures goes much too far. "We see a huge decrease in the number of fireworks victims due to legal fireworks and now also fireworks incidents. As far as we are concerned, millions of Dutch people have shown that they enjoy fireworks, with relatively few casualties. If there is a skating weekend, there are many more. We are on the right track, but we are certainly not going to sit back. It has to be even safer," says chairman Leo Groeneveld of the trade association.

Ophthalmologists: 120 people were injured in the eyes at the turn of the year At the turn of the year, at least 120 people were injured in their eyes. Eleven of them were blinded in one eye, and seven eyes were so badly damaged that they had to be removed. This is reported by the Nederlands Oogheelkundig Gezelschap (NOG), the organization for ophthalmologists, based on provisional figures for the last week of 2022 and the first week of 2023. Among the people who suffered eye injuries are two children aged 7, one aged 8 and one aged 9. Two children, aged 11 and 14, lost an eye at the turn of the year.

