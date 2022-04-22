Burglars struck about as often during the past fall and winter months as in the previous year. Between October and March, the police registered a total of 13,700 domestic burglaries, 200 more than in the same period a year earlier. Two years ago, just before the corona crisis, there were more than 22,000 burglaries, according to an analysis by ANP/LocalFocus based on public police figures.
