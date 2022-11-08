The Abu Dhabi community campaign to encourage community members to register to be organ and tissue donors, in support of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue “Hayat”, witnessed a remarkable and great turnout to register in the campaign and express a desire to donate after death, while the activities of the International Conference on Donation Initiatives and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue witnessed Hosted by Abu Dhabi, it is announced that Pure Health will manage the operations of organ and tissue donation in the emirate.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the integrated health care platform “Pure Health” signed a memorandum of understanding between the two parties to enhance efforts and initiatives for donation and organ transplantation in Abu Dhabi, following the launch of the Abu Dhabi community campaign to support the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue “Hayat”, and based on a memorandum Understanding: Pure Health will work closely with the Department of Health and the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, to achieve innovative initiatives that are in line with the best international standards of quality and efficiency.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department, said: “Donation and organ transplantation are among the top priorities of the department, which makes us keen to support the efforts made in the emirate to expand the scope of operations for organs and tissues to enhance the availability of organs to those in need, where the limited number of organs and the number of donors is the most prominent. Challenges facing organ transplantation programs around the world.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector in the Department, Dr. Rashid Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that there is a great, distinguished and remarkable turnout from individuals to sign and register to donate their organs after their death, as part of the Abu Dhabi campaign to support the National Program for Donation and Organ Transplantation “Hayat”, which was first launched Yesterday, on the sidelines of the start of the conference.

In statements on the sidelines of the conference, he said: “The (Hayat) campaign aims to encourage all members of society to register as organ and tissue donors and contribute to improving the quality of life of patients who suffer from organic failure. The campaign also aims to continue raising awareness among community members of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. It spares them exposure to lifestyle-related diseases, organ failure and the need for transplants.”

Corneal transplantation for an Arab resident

The organ transplantation program at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City helped a sixty patient, Raja Salim Ali, to restore her vision by performing a corneal endothelial transplant.

Patient Raja Selim said: “A while ago, a cataract operation was performed abroad, but it was unsuccessful, due to the presence of a large number of optical cells, with a number of 800 out of 2500. They told me that a corneal endothelium should be transplanted due to my poor vision.”

And she continued, “The operation was a complete success, and my visual vision improved, and I saw with complete clarity.”