The NS expects significant inconvenience to travelers on the railway near Schiphol from early Friday morning as a result of unforeseen additional work on the track, the carrier reports. “The entire impact is still being worked out. It will differ per hour as to what does and does not run. Sometimes someone will have to take a detour, sometimes make an extra transfer,” a spokesperson explains.

