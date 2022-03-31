In 2023, health insurance could become a lot more expensive. According to internal documents from the Ministry of Health, the current monthly premium would increase by 15 euros, from 125 euros to 140 euros per month. The government emphasizes that this is an estimate and considers the figure ‘unfortunate’.

Next year we may be able to pay more for our health insurance. That reports The Telegraph based on internal cabinet documents on the purchasing power repair.

This is the nominal health insurance premium. This is an amount that is calculated by the government and serves as a guideline for health insurers. Based on this, they determine their exact rates in November. For example, it is possible that they opt for a lower premium by drawing on their financial reserves.

A cabinet spokesman confirms the news, but emphasizes that this is an internal figure and that a lot can still happen. “There is a good chance that there will be an increase, but it is not yet clear how big it will be. It is unfortunate that such a figure is exposed so many months in advance. It says so little.” In August, the Ministry of Health will come up with a new calculation. See also Construction company Van Oord also wants to phase out activities in Russia



Quote

It’s unfortunate that such a figure is out on the street so many months in advance Spokesperson cabinet

The government will then announce the actual amount on Budget Day. The health insurers will announce their premiums before 12 November. According to the spokesperson, anything can happen there and the corona costs also play a role.

Decrease in purchasing power

In addition to fuels and groceries, healthcare costs will therefore not be relaxed by the price increases. This also has an impact on our purchasing power, which will already decline by 2.7 percent this year. The government is trying to keep this decrease as limited as possible by, among other things, lowering VAT and excise duties on fuel and energy.

Watch all our videos about the economy here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.