The court today imposed substantial prison sentences in the controversial case concerning the so-called torture container in Wouwse Plantage. The 50-year-old Roger P., alias Piet Costa, was given the maximum possible prison sentence.

P. was recently sentenced in Rotterdam to fifteen years for, among other things, large-scale international trade in cocaine. The court had to take that Rotterdam conviction into account in the torture container case. In total – for both cases – P. can legally be imposed for a maximum of seventeen years and nine months. The court sentenced P. on Wednesday in the torture container case to the maximum possible 33 months in prison.

dental chair

P. and his followers are said to have built a detention center of six sea containers in a warehouse in Wouwse Plantage (West Brabant). A seventh container was set up as a torture chamber, including an old dental chair to which victims could be tied. A veritable arsenal of torture tools was found in the complex. The suspected gang had parked a few fast cars in a warehouse in Rotterdam, which were to be used for kidnappings. Weapons and police uniforms were also found.

The co-defendants were sentenced to 9 years in prison. The judge spoke of ‘a group that ruthlessly wanted to take the law into their own hands’.