Egypt was one of the first countries that supported the establishment of the union of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, and was quick to recognize it, and it exchanged relations at the level of embassies, in addition to many prominent stations in the brotherly relations that bring the two countries together in various fields.

In the early seventies, Cairo played a major role in supporting the UAE internationally and regionally, as a pillar of security and stability, and a new addition to the power of the Arabs.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during his visit to him in 1971, presented the late Egyptian President Mohammed Anwar Al-Sadat with the Al Nahyan scarf, in appreciation of his role in supporting the establishment of the union.

Egypt provided great support to the UAE in this early stage of the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially with the delegations of teachers, engineers and doctors, which the UAE received, as well as Egypt opening its arms to receive Emirati students with a warm welcome.

Unlimited Emirati support for Egypt after the June 30 revolution

Following the June 30 revolution in Egypt in 2013, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, called in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on September 28 of the same year, to provide support to the Egyptian government and the Egyptian economy, in order to enhance its march towards progress. and prosperity, the same year that witnessed an important visit by His Highness to Egypt.

The UAE took the initiative to assist the Egyptian side, as well as to participate in major investments to support the state, and history will not forget the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, during his participation in the Egyptian Economic Conference in March 2015, when His Highness said, “Our standing with Egypt in these circumstances is not hatred towards anyone, but out of love for its people, and not a favor upon anyone, but rather a duty in its right,” and His Highness affirmed that “the UAE will always remain with Egypt.”

“Gulf security is part of Egypt’s security.” An Egyptian pledge

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi always repeats the saying: “Gulf security is the security of Egypt,” a statement that has become a method for the Egyptian state in the recent period, in appreciation of the role of the Gulf, especially the Emirati, in supporting Egypt and its people, after the period of security, political and economic instability that It took place between 2011 and 2013.

Egypt joined Operation Decisive Storm, which began in 2015, and participated in confronting the threat to global navigation in the Bab al-Mandab strait, which is a threat to Gulf national security and the entire Arab national security.

In November 2019, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, when His Highness was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, awarded Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi the Order of Zayed, which is the highest decoration offered by the UAE to the kings, presidents and leaders of countries, in appreciation of his role Prominent in supporting the close historical brotherly relations.

Appreciating the role of Al-Azhar

Al-Azhar is highly regarded by Emirati officials and citizens, as one of the most important and oldest moderate religious references in the Islamic world, in addition to the existence of cooperation between Al-Azhar, its university and the ministries of endowments in both countries, to issue religious books and publications for Al-Azhar Al-Sharif with the support of the Emirati side.

In 2011, Al-Azhar celebrated the completion of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum project to preserve and publish Al-Azhar manuscripts on the Internet, which was established by His Highness. storing more than 125,000 references, and establishing an internal communication network to link the main Azhar institutes.

His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, chairs the Council of Muslim Elders, based in Abu Dhabi, which includes an elite group of scholars from the Islamic world, and plays a leading global role in spreading tolerance and moderation and confronting extremist ideology. Al-Tayeb also participated in the launch of the Human Fraternity Document with Pope Francis. The Pope of the Vatican, and the UAE hosted this major global event in February 2019, while Al-Azhar Al-Sharif inaugurated a branch of Al-Azhar University.

In the UAE, which hosted the first university branch in the world outside Egypt, the university started its work in the city of Al-Ain in the 2016 academic year, with three majors: preaching and media, Islamic education, and Islamic studies in foreign languages. The Zayed Foundation for Charitable Activities has also established an Islamic cultural center in Egypt, under the name “Zayed Center for Culture and Technology”, affiliated with Al-Azhar University.