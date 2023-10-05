Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Ukrainian troops are said to have landed in occupied Crimea again. Officials speak of numerous casualties and great damage to Russia.

Kiev – Ukrainian special forces are said to have succeeded in another attack on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula on Wednesday. The soldiers went ashore during the night with jet skis and boats and, according to official information, caused considerable damage. Recently, attacks by Ukraine on Crimea have become more frequent and are increasingly successful. Also Russia officially commented on the attack.

Attack in the Ukraine War: Special troops land in Crimea and attack Russian airborne units

Like the news agency Ukrinform Citing the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Region, Andrei Yusov, reports that the Ukrainian troops have disembarked on the western coast of the island. There they would have inflicted significant losses on Russia’s airborne troops during the battle. “Several groups of the Ukrainian special forces of the Main Reconnaissance Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the western coast of Crimea, went into battle against the overwhelming forces of the occupiers and inflicted significant losses. We are talking about the occupiers’ airborne unit,” Jusow is quoted as saying.

The night attack on Crimea was intended to make it clear that Ukraine would continue to fight to recapture the peninsula. “This was a sabotage and reconnaissance operation. It provides for certain measures on the territory and the return of the group,” the spokesman continued. This is therefore not a single targeted operation, but rather an operation as part of a comprehensive planned approach.

“Brutal fighting”: Ukraine reports on special night operation on the Crimean peninsula

It is not yet known exactly what damage occurred in the attack and how many people were injured or killed. In another conversation with the newspaper RBC Ukraine Yusov said that “unfortunately there are losses among our special forces, but they are not comparable to those of the Russian ones.” After the landing on the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea, there were “brutal battles” with Russian troops. The deployed soldiers completed their mission successfully and have now returned safely. First, the Ukrainian News Agency Unian reported on the speaker’s statement.

Drone footage is intended to show the nighttime operation of the special forces on the west coast of Crimea. © Screenshot/X(Twitter)/@KyivPost

A video released on Wednesday by the Ukrainian military’s main intelligence service (HUR) shows only a few men on eight jet ski-like vehicles moving toward a coast in the darkness. According to a HUR statement, the images were taken “near the coast of Crimea.” You can also see how the special unit made up of around eight soldiers goes ashore. There are no fight scenes in the video.

Meanwhile, according to the translation, this follows Kyiv Post an explanation of the Ukrainethat Crimea is part of Ukrainian territory and that the military will return the peninsula to Ukrainian control. The statement in the video corresponds to the statement of the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Ukrainian attack on Russian-occupied Crimea? Russia does not comment

Ukraine’s information cannot yet be independently confirmed. Like the Belarusian opposition media Nexta on Wednesday on the news platform The FSB said they even “captured one of the saboteurs.” There was no information about a prisoner from Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent Meanwhile, Russian state media claims the Ukrainian military’s video was fabricated and possibly produced earlier to cover up failures in Ukrainian coastal attacks.

Ukraine is trying in the middle Ukraine war for some time now, trying to reach the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula and inflicting damage on the Russian military there. It was only in mid-September that troops managed to recapture an important oil and gas platform in the Black Sea, which enabled them to remove Russian radar systems. According to Ukrainian sources, this posed a major security problem for Russia, as the area in the Black Sea could no longer be monitored. However, it is unclear whether the reported success of the current mission is related to this in any way. (nz)