UPDATE: A Netflix representative has issued a statement where talks in more detail about the dismissal of the 150 employeesand thanks them for their participation in the company:

“As we explained on earnings, slowing revenue growth means we also have to reduce cost growth as a company. Unfortunately, we are laying off around 150 employees today, mostly in the United States. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially difficult as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We are working hard to support them during this very difficult transition.”

ORIGINAL NOTE:

After years of dominating the entertainment market, Netflix It is facing several problems that place the company in a very complicated situation. A couple of weeks ago a loss of 200 thousand users was revealed, with an even higher expectation for the next quarter. Now, Today it has been revealed that hundreds of Netflix employees have been laid off.

Through an internal communication, it has been revealed that 150 Netflix employees have been laid off, and it is hoped that this is not the end. Sergio Ezama, global head of human resources at Netflix, mentioned that the selection of dismissals is not based on the performance of an employee, but rather a decision completely focused on the business. This is what he commented on it:

“These changes are especially difficult because they are primarily driven by business needs, not individual performance, and no one wants to lose great colleagues.”

Along with the revelation that the layoffs will continue in the coming months, internal mail also mentions an emphasis on creating content in languages ​​other than English. Considering the success that series like Squid Game Y Alice in Borderland have had on Netflix, this shouldn’t come as a total surprise.

This isn’t the only bad news Netflix employees have received, as a recent change in its cultural policies asks workers to participate in the creation of content that they themselves may consider “harmful”Or just find another job. You can learn more about this information here.

Editor’s Note:

It is a real shame that it is the employees who suffer the consequences of the difficult situation in which Netflix finds itself. Considering that more layoffs will take place in the future, it would not be a surprise to hear that a lawsuit by former employees is already in the works.

Via: IGN