Worms publisher Team17 has announced a company restructure likely to result in significant job losses, Eurogamer understands, with the majority of the developer’s internal QA (Quality Assurance) team affected.

The company’s CEO Michael Pattison is also expected to leave, sources close to the company say.

Around 50 roles – the vast majority of Team17’s QA department – are at risk as part of a major restructuring process, as the company opts to outsource its QA work instead.

The vast majority of the job losses within the QA team – indicated in a new proposed team structure document shared with staff members today – are of junior QA analyst roles.

Outside of QA, it’s unclear to what extent other departments are also affected by restructuring plans. Eurogamer has contacted Team17 for comment.

These latest layoffs follow job losses at Team17 earlier in the year within the company’s internal development teams. At the time, staff were told further layoffs would not occur.

Staff affected by these latest redundancies were informed of the news via an emergency town hall meeting this morning. A consultation process on the changes has now begun, and will conclude in November.

Pattison has worked at Team17 for two years. He joined in October 2021 as CEO after previously working at PlayStation.

Last year, Eurogamer published a detailed report on Team17, as staff spoke out on the company’s pay, working conditions and management failures. In the wake of the report’s publication, Team17 promised a number of positive changes, including paid reviews.

Last week, Sega confirmed job losses were expected at UK studio Creative Assembly following the cancellation of Hyenas, while fellow UK developer Mediatonic was hit hard by Epic Games’ own announcement of layoffs.