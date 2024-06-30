Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers work on a Leopard 1 A5 battle tank. © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

Arms exports continue to rise rapidly. This is mainly due to deliveries to one country.

Berlin – After a record arms export last year, export licenses rose again significantly in the first half of 2024 due to a continued increase in arms deliveries to Ukraine. From January 1 to June 18, the federal government permitted the delivery of military goods worth at least 7.48 billion euros abroad. Compared to the entire first half of 2023, this represents an increase of a good 30 percent. Almost two thirds of exports (65 percent or 4.88 billion euros) are destined for Ukraine, which is supported by Germany in its defensive struggle against Russia. This is according to a response from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to a request from Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen from the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), which the German Press Agency has received.

For the first time in a long time, Saudi Arabia is among the five most important recipient countries with export licenses worth 132.48 million euros. The hard-line kingdom was subject to a broad arms export ban for several years due to its involvement in the Yemen war and the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate general in Istanbul, which the German government has now relaxed. Also among the top five recipient countries are Singapore (1.21 billion euros), India (153.75 million euros) and Qatar (100.0 million euros).

BSW politician Dagdelen criticized the ongoing expansion of arms deliveries: “The massive increase in arms exports to war and crisis zones, not only to Ukraine but also to countries like Saudi Arabia, is irresponsible and a further breach of election promises by the traffic light parties,” she said. dpa