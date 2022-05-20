In the first four months of this year, police registered nearly 14,000 car break-ins, an increase of 41 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

According to André Bouwman of the LIV, criminals like to do business after sunset and were hindered by the curfew in 2021. The many border controls in Europe also hindered the black trade. “If you drive around in a van with forty headlights and the police check you, then you have something to explain,” says Bouwman.

In addition, people were on the road less during lockdowns, so they caused less damage and there was therefore less demand for stolen car parts. This year the road is busier again and the economy is catching up, which also translates into shortages of materials, says Bouwman. As a result, there is also more demand for the stolen items from car crackers, he suspects.

Before the outbreak of the corona virus, a decrease in the number of car squats was also visible. Bouwman especially sees that fewer and fewer cars are broken into to steal valuable items, such as expensive sunglasses. The decline is smaller when it comes to auto parts. This year, for example, many valuable Peugeot bonnets were stolen in and around Rotterdam. See also Coronavirus: North Korea reports “explosive spread of fever”

#Significant #increase #car #burglaries #months