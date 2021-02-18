The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and sometimes dusty, with the possibility of light rain, especially on some coastal areas and islands, and a remarkable decrease in temperatures.

As for the night hours, the center confirmed that the weather will be wet until Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the east, and the winds will be moderate to brisk, exciting, and loaded with dust and dust, especially to the west, and the wind movement: northwest / 15-25 km / h, To 40 km / h.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 17:07, the second at 06:03, the first tide at 11:49 and the second at 23:00.

He pointed out that the waves in the Sea of ​​Oman will be light, while the first tide will occur at 15:40, the second at 01:37, the first tide at 08:50 and the second at 19:45.





