The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cloudy, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and humid at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate, brisk at times, especially on the sea and causing dust during the day, being northwesterly / 15 to 52 up to 40 km/h.

The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will be medium to turbulent waves, while the first tide will occur at 08:42, the second at 22:55, the first tide at 15:44, and the second at 04:46.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light to medium waves, turbulent at times in the evening, while the first tide will occur at 18:28, the second at 07:27, the first tide at 12:02, and the second at 01:15.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 37 25 75 25

Dubai 38 26 80 25

Sharjah 37 23 85 30

Ajman 36 26 85 45

Umm Al Quwain 37 22 80 40

Ras al-Khaimah 39 23 75 30

Fujairah 43 31 60 10

Al Ain 41 23 65 20

Liwa 39 22 70 20

Ruwais 36 25 75 25

Goods 35 24 75 30

Delma 33 26 70 25

Greater Tunb 34 27 80 40

Lesser Tunb 34 27 80 40

Abu Musa 34 27 80 35