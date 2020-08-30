The Chinese renminbi is suffering from the strained relationship with the US. This is not inconvenient for the government in Beijing. By Julia Groß, Euro am Sonntag

D.he trade war between the United States and China has – thanks to the corona pandemic – recently moved into the background. The planned review of the progress of the Phase 1 trade agreement, which was scheduled for last weekend, was postponed at short notice without setting a new date. Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow recently expressed satisfaction with the implementation. So far, however, China has lagged significantly behind its agreed import obligations.

The potential for conflict is smoldering here. The restrictions imposed by the USA on many Chinese IT companies, the ultimatum to Tiktok or the dispute over the closure of US and Chinese consulates in Houston and Chengdu do not bode well for future relations between the two world powers. “All of these negative headlines have led the market to take a cautious stance on the renminbi,” said Hao Zhou, foreign exchange analyst at Commerzbank.

Welcome export support

Zhou expects the growth of the Chinese economy to slow down in the second half of the year. It is true that the economy returned to pre-crisis levels in the second quarter. However, private consumption has not yet recovered. Retail sales fell surprisingly by 1.1 percent in July compared to the same month last year. Analysts had expected an increase of 0.1 percent. The persistently high unemployment also speaks against a boom in domestic demand. The Chinese government, however, seems to want to hold back on larger economic stimulus packages. A relatively weak Chinese currency is not a bad time as it supports the export sector.

Significant devaluation

The Chinese currency is currently as little value against the euro as it was last in 2014. And Commerzbank expert Hao Zhou expects this development to continue. He predicts that one euro will cost 8.47 yuan by the end of the year, and 8.83 yuan per euro by the end of 2021.

Investors who want to bet on a weaker renminbi can use a turbo warrant from the French bank Société Générale (ISIN: DE 000 CU9 5A2 4). If the renminbi continues to lose value against the euro, the security benefits with a leverage of 4.6. Conversely, the knock-out certificate also loses a disproportionately large amount if the Chinese currency should, contrary to expectations, appreciate. As soon as the threshold, which is 6.46 yuan, is reached, the bill expires worthless. Currently this barrier is around 22 percent away.