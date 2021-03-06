NAfter the game, both teams were very disappointed. Due to the 0: 0 in the terrifyingly weak relegation duel, both FC Schalke 04 and FSV Mainz 05 missed the urgently needed three points.

For the defeated Bundesliga bottom Schalke and his new coach Dimitrios Grammozis, the only second win of the season in the 24th game could have created something like a slight optimism. For the Rheinhessen, however, it would have been a real liberation. Mainz “only” jumped to relegation rank 16 until Sunday at least. “That is just not enough”, 05 midfielder Dominik Kohr grumbled and his coach Bo Svensson quarreled: “I’m angry because we deserved the win.”

This perspective is one of those things. In the duel between two teams that were hardly suitable for the Bundesliga, Mainz was a little more determined, especially in the second half. Defender Stefan Bell formulated the problem: “We had 20 shots on goal, but only two of them were dangerous.”

Grammozis avoids criticism

Schalke, on the other hand, would have been happy if it had had the strength for 20 shots on goal. The heavily weakened team tried hard in the first game under the fifth Schalke head coach this season. What, in addition to the playful inability, made me think about the obvious fitness deficits of the former top club.

While Mainz at least tried everything again in the second half, the Royal Blues were completely knocked out. “Of course it was a very intense game,” Grammozis answered diplomatically to the obvious question about fitness, without having to criticize his predecessors immediately after his first game .

Between the lines, however, Suat Serdar hinted that there had obviously been deficits in training over the past few weeks. “The coach will work a lot with us so that we can look better in the last few minutes,” said Serdar of Grammzosis, who followed Christian Gross who was shot last Sunday.

“We can’t do miracles in two days,” said Grammozis himself. And because of the mistakes made by two sporting directors and at least four coaches over the past two years, the fourth Bundesliga relegation will almost certainly be in the summer.