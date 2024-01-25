Employment in construction is likely to decline by 12,000 jobs in two years. For example, although the Netherlands is struggling with a significant housing shortage, construction production is declining significantly, predicts the Economic Institute for Construction (EIB).
Economics editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Significant #contraction #construction #sector #expected #jobs #disappear #percent #homes #built
Leave a Reply