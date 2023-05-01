The UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafis) announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the PwC Academy, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Dubai, with the aim of enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati competencies in the tax fields, in the presence of the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini.

The memorandum of understanding, which was signed by the Secretary General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, and partner in PwC. The Director of the Academy, Amanda Lane, aims to develop the skills and competencies of Emirati cadres by launching training programs in tax fields, especially with the start of implementing the new tax system for companies in the country (the corporate tax law), which will enter into force in early June, which in turn will require building Emirati competencies. And qualifying them to join the labor market in the private sector by employing specialized skills in jobs that contribute to achieving tax compliance with the new law and its regulations, which has a positive impact on the country’s economy and its image as a distinguished global financial center.

The Secretary-General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council confirmed that the memorandum of understanding with the PwC Academy comes within the framework of the Council’s keenness to raise the level of competitiveness of Emirati cadres by obtaining international professional certificates within the paths determined by the Council, and to qualify and train Emirati cadres of job seekers and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to work in the field. Multiple work sectors, as the agreement will strengthen cooperation frameworks in order to achieve the strategic goals in developing the skills and expertise of Emirati cadres, and enhance their competitiveness in the private labor market, indicating his confidence that this cooperation will provide a sustainable opportunity for citizens to achieve prosperity and excellence in their career path.

Al Mazrouei explained that the memorandum of understanding will begin to be implemented in the areas of taxation, to provide Emirati youth with the necessary skills to take advantage of the available opportunities, as well as enhance their capabilities to manage their own projects. Pointing out that the PwC Academy has developed two specialized training trips, which were specially prepared to qualify participating citizens to build their technical, human and digital skills, and to obtain an internationally recognized professional qualification that adds credibility in a global competitive market, through a training curriculum that covers the areas of taxation, accounting, job sustainability, digital skills and management. Business, where the first trip targets graduates and junior employees, while the second trip is dedicated to tax agents and citizens who own private projects, provided that the duration of the training trip is from 20 to 30 days.

For her part, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, said: “The memorandum of understanding establishes cooperation and strategic partnership between the relevant authorities, which would prepare Emirati cadres and develop their skills to fill jobs in the tax field that It is considered a vital field that meets the aspirations and aspirations of male and female job seekers.”

She affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to provide the necessary support in a way that contributes to the success of the training programs scheduled annually, expressing confidence in the great positive impact that the programs scheduled to be organized annually will achieve in terms of qualifying and empowering Emirati cadres to work in the tax field.

While the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Younis Haji Al-Khoury, pointed out the importance of building the capacities and competencies of national cadres working in the tax fields, and enhancing their capabilities by qualifying them to obtain specialized certificates that allow them to join the labor market in the private sector.

He said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue supporting various initiatives and programs concerned with qualifying national cadres, developing their competencies and refining their skills in the financial and tax fields in order to contribute to supporting the growth of this sector, which in turn will contribute to raising the competitiveness of national cadres and aligning their skills with the requirements of the labor market to be We are able to supply the private sector with distinguished national competencies that support the process of prosperity and progress witnessed by the UAE.”

In turn, the partner in PwC and the director of the academy confirmed their participation in the UAE National Competitiveness Council in designing targeted training programs according to the training needs according to the different work sectors, which ensures enabling citizens to occupy the targeted jobs, implementing agreed training programs and providing logistical support in all emirates of the country according to the needs of the Council. In addition to following up all operational procedures related to the implementation of training, and providing the necessary support to complete procedures related to registration, examinations, acceptance and follow-up of individual development plans and other operational matters.

She referred to the role of the Academy in providing trainers, laboratories and workshops to ensure upgrading the level of knowledge and skills of the trainees, ensuring the quality of the qualifications outputs in accordance with the highest standards of accreditation required by the competent authorities, and providing the Council with reports of the performance of the trainees in the qualification and training programs on a regular basis, in line with the systems and performance indicators in the Council. As well as identifying the needs of the Emirati workforce, suggesting training and development programs and specialized vocational qualifications, and opening the way for applying to the targeted programs through the “Nafes” platform.

The Council confirmed that the number of training programs that will be organized annually is four, provided that the target number of trainees is determined annually in light of developments in the program outputs and the requirements of the labor market, and in a manner consistent with the action plan and strategy of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as the conditions for registration. and admission to the PwC Academy.

The Council also confirmed the approval of the necessary budget to cover the expenses of development and training programs, and the payment of tuition fees incurred by the participation of national students and trainees in specialized programs, according to the approved annual plan and budget.