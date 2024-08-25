Local groups supporting the Palestinian people gather signatures from citizens at the Benito Juárez Monument in favor of Mexico breaking diplomatic relations with the state of Israel.

“This is a basic day to continue our itinerary of permanent action for the Palestinian people here at the Monument. It is a day of global action and we are joining the movement from today,” said Jorginhio Guerra, one of the organizers of the event. A space was set up at the site for attendees to show their solidarity in a creative way by painting banners that will later be used in future demonstrations. During this weekend, in several countries around the world and some cities in the country, similar events were held to urge deputies, through a point of agreement, to urge President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to condemn the genocide and break relations with Israel.