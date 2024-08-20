– With the emergence of psychology, which branched out from other different sciences and knowledge, and the emergence of its many schools, it gave birth to other sciences connected or branching from it. A science called “graphology” emerged, which specializes in analyzing and reading signatures, and trying to project psychological issues onto people’s lines and signatures, and what they could mean. For example, the size and complexity of a signature indicates narcissism, and that the person is tyrannical, and if he is one of the executive directors, he usually lies about the company’s profits and real gains. Thus, every signature has a psychological reading and analysis.

– Among these signatures is the signature of “Trump”, which is difficult to imitate and trace its interconnection, and only the signature of “Leonardo da Vinci” comes close to it in challenge. As for the distinctive signature, it is the signature of the Spanish painter “Picasso”, which is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. As for the Palestinian leader “Yasser Arafat”, he had more than one signature. Sometimes he signed with the name “Abu Ammar”, sometimes he wrote “Yasser A” with the date, and sometimes he signed in English.

– The owner of a beautiful and highly respected signature usually has enough money to cover this signature or raise its status, while the poor person takes care of his signature so that it appears coherent and gives a sense of wealth and well-being.

– We used to invent signatures for our childhood friends. Today, those friends’ signatures mean a lot to us. They can promote us, and they can sign us.

Some signatures stay with us for life…and some we abandon because they no longer suit our social, financial, and professional status, nor the luster of post-oil, nor the “pour of the bisht.”

Some artists cheapen their signatures and sell them on their students’ paintings. For example, Dali’s signature. How many students have stolen it!

– Historic signatures flew over countries, some of which were surrender and the handing over of the keys to cities, and some of which were a symbol of resistance and defiance.

Women’s signatures are almost well-known, as they are simple and delicate, and carry a certain luster, while men’s signatures carry sharpness, strength, and authority.

The signature of the fat man is like a morsel, the signature of the weak man is like a silkworm, the signature of the short man is like a stick, and the signature of the tall man is like a scribbler because he is not very interested in the subject.

Bank managers’ signatures are almost unique and their stocks are always high.

– Bankruptcy and bankruptcy signatures are confusing, carry some distress, and do not bode well for a secure future or family stability.

– The signatures of artists and singers on autographs are similar to the handwriting of doctors to pharmacists.

Some signatures you wish you could put your name on, because they mean a lot of good, and some you wish you didn’t know your name because they would expose you to endless persecution.

– Some papers have a stamp on them that says “signature is an exact copy,” and you dream all your life of seeing that signature that was once the original.

Some signatures remained immortal, events served them and historical positions supported them.

– The signatures of article and column writers usually have their own impact and high price.

– Writers and singers signing their new releases, which smells like begging in major stores.

The seal, ring impression and left thumb once replaced the signature and carried the character and power of the fingerprint or ring in those bygone eras.

The signatures of the owners of international brands, fashion houses and jewelry appeared, and were preserved from forgery and manipulation. Today, they are protected by law and “Signet”, which means added and doubled value.

– I don’t know who invented the signature, or who signed it first, but he’s definitely a genius, and we’ve been bugging him for two days in a row!