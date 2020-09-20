Spain’s Barcelona Football Club president Josef Bartomeu said he had no intention of resigning from his post. More than 20,000 members of the club have signed a petition to Bartomue and his board to face voting.“No one is resigning from his post,” Bartomew told local channel TV3. Yichika, demanding a change in leadership, was signed by 20,687 members of the club on Thursday. This number is more than 15 percent of the total members, which is necessary for voting on a matter. After the signing of a large number of members, there was speculation in the local media that Bartomew might resign.

He said, ‘This number (of signatories) also surprised those raising the issue. The board, however, will continue its work, so that a competitive team can be formed.

There has been a demand for a change in the board since the Champions League last month with Bayern Munich after a severe defeat (2-8) and then veteran Lionel Messi’s intention to leave the club. All signatures are likely to be voted upon after a validity check.