D.he time game at the German Football Association (DFB) was worth it. When Joachim Löw announced his resignation as national coach in March after the European Championship this summer, there were many candidates who were traded quickly, but some of the hottest stocks were still tied.

Jürgen Klopp, for example, immediately waved off that he still had a lot to do in Liverpool. Hansi Flick also had a contract with FC Bayern that ran until mid-2023. Two and a half months later, he now has another contract – as the new national coach and successor to Löw. Until mid-2024 including the European Championship in your own country.

Return to the DFB

The DFB announced this Tuesday morning after pictures of Flick had previously appeared in the association’s headquarters. Flick signed his contract that morning, which officially starts July 1, 2021. Whether Löw still leads the first German soccer team that day depends on the sporting success at the European championship. To do this, he would have to reach at least the quarter-finals, which are due on July 2nd and 3rd. In the preliminary round of the continental tournament it is against France, Portugal and Hungary. Löw will remain national coach until the end of the tournament for the German team.

Then Flick takes over, who recently had his contract in Munich terminated despite the great success with seven titles. The disagreements and the conflict of competence at FC Bayern led to this step. Julian Nagelsmann takes over for Flick at the German record champions. And the 56-year-old Flick will then return to the DFB, for whom he worked as Löw’s assistant from 2006 to 2014. After the climax, the World Cup title in Brazil, he quit his job and became sports director. In 2017, the former FC Bayern professional surprisingly left the association to take a break.

Half a year later he became managing director at TSG Hoffenheim; however, the commitment only lasted a few months. In 2019, Flick returned to the big stage as Niko Kovac’s assistant in Munich. After the head coach was eliminated, Flick took over, initially on an interim basis, then permanently, and led the club into a short, very successful phase with the culmination of the Champions League title last summer. But in April he asked for the contract to be terminated. This cleared the way for Loew to take over the post of his former boss.