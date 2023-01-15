Lula’s voter in 2022, economist Eduardo Giannetti alerts the new government to the fact that the expectations of consumers, investors, workers and businessmen define the result of the economy. “Economics is a kind of meteorology in which the weather forecast affects the weather itself. What people believe is going to happen ends up materializing because people have come to believe in it,” he says.

Therefore, he adds, care must be taken not to frustrate agents’ expectations, as this could result in an economic crisis. “You cannot face these deeply rooted beliefs in the market, especially in the financial market. (These beliefs) cannot be rudely affronted. They have to be respected,” he says.

An economic adviser to the current Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, when she was a presidential candidate, Giannetti says that the signs that the government has been giving in the economic area, so far, are generally positive. He considers, however, that the announcement of a package to reduce the fiscal deficit, made last Thursday, 12th, by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is not enough to firm the expectations that the fiscal problem will be solved. “The spending cut is vague. The measures are also far from being a new tax regime for Brazil, which is the most important thing.”

Below, read the main excerpts from the interview.

As mr. Do you analyze last Sunday’s attacks on democracy?

It was a disjointed thing perpetrated by people very unprepared and bewildered as to what one might expect from such an action. Looking forward, I think it has two vectors. It reinforces Lula’s political capital, and this is something he can, at least in the short term, benefit from. At the same time, there is a risk of diverting the focus of the beginning of the mandate from the issues that are really relevant, especially in the economy. But I have the impression that the government is aware of this threat.

What can the government not lose focus on?

The first thing is the new fiscal regime, and not just adopting specific measures to contain costs or increase revenues. A clear vision of how to ensure that public debt enters a sustainable path is needed. The second is to move the tax reform forward. PEC 45 is already in Congress at a reasonably mature stage of debate, and the transfer of Bernard Appy to the Special Secretariat for Tax Reform helps a lot in the implementation of this measure.

Will the coup attempt have economic impacts?

I don’t see a lasting impact. But the international environment will closely monitor how Brazilian institutions react and whether this occurrence is isolated or if it is part of something that will continue. If demonstrations with this degree of destructiveness begin to be repeated, it is logical that it will weigh.

In an interview with ‘Estadão’ after the first round, mr. he said that it would help a lot if the new government had an “excellent economic team that awakens credibility and attracts foreign capital”. How do you rate the economic team?

It’s a good team. The secretariat has a technical profile, which I think is positive. Now, the more one studies economics, the more one understands the centrality of expectations in the results and behavior of the economy. Both financial market expectations, which are more nervous and short-term, and the expectations of agents in the real economy – businessmen, consumers and professionals – are important.

Economics is a kind of meteorology in which the weather forecast affects the weather itself. What people believe will happen ends up materializing because people have come to believe it. If everyone thinks it’s going to be a wonderful time, people act accordingly. Financial agents buy Brazilian papers, the real appreciates, and this lowers inflation. With inflation decreasing, the Central Bank may lower interest rates. You enter a virtuous circle.

With agents of the so-called real economy, it is the same thing. Consumers feel confident about taking out credit. If, on the contrary, people start to believe that a storm will come, they start to act according to this expectation. In the financial market, assets are sold in reais, the Brazilian currency depreciates, which causes more inflation, and then the Central Bank raises interest rates. Investors hold back.

Consumers will also not take credit or purchase goods. Therefore, it is essential that good management of expectations is carried out. There is not much problem if our public debt grows a little. Now, a very careful job has to be done not to trigger a movement of distrust in relation to the future of control of public accounts.

This trust game is delicate. Economic agents do not arbitrarily form expectations. There are exaggerations on one side or the other, but they form expectations trying to read reality, trying to see if the words match the actions. What is being said? Do the people who are there have a reputation that inspires credibility?

Do the people on the economic team inspire credibility and do the signals they’ve given so far generate positive expectations?

In the field of declarations, the signs are good. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has reiterated his commitment to fiscal responsibility. You see the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, saying that he will not use the Treasury to finance the bank. You see Lula saying to the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, that the idea of ​​privatizing the Port of Santos will be seriously examined.

There’s a lot of noise too. There has already been talk of reviewing the labor reform, for example.

I think that was more at the beginning of the transition. Since taking office, there has apparently been a greater commitment to statements pointing in the direction of what helps form positive expectations. Now, if the utterance is not backed up by actions, it is not enough. It has to send the right signals and it has to show that those signals are consistent with the actions. Imagine a doctor arriving in a pre-scientific tribe with a vaccine. If he comes and says, ‘All you believe in is witchcraft and I have a little prick that will solve the problem,’ the tribe is likely to get enraged and kick the doctor out. If that doctor comes to the tribe with the same vaccine and says: ‘Everything you believe is consistent with this vaccine that I want to give you. It is complementary’, he does not antagonize prevailing beliefs. He lets people believe and even encourages them: ‘You believe in this, it’s important…’ And he gives the vaccine. One cannot face these deeply rooted beliefs in the market, especially in the financial market. (These beliefs) cannot be rudely affronted. They have to be respected.

Were there no signs that challenged beliefs?

There were some moments when Lula, after being elected, said things that led to a lot of volatility. The sensitive Brazilian nerve is the exchange rate today. If you have serious distrust, there will be capital flight, the real will devalue, inflation will increase and then you will have to keep interest rates high for a longer time. For me, where the game really is in 2023 is whether we will have room to lower interest rates and free up budget resources for core activities or whether we will have to maintain extremely high real interest rates, as they are now. If it does, it will jeopardize the budget and cause the Brazilian public debt to snowball.

Do you think that, in recent weeks, President Lula has changed his tone of clash with the market? In the inauguration speech too?

The inaugural address he had to deliver as a newly elected politician, addressing a crowd that has legitimate expectations of the government. I don’t think the speech was a problem. Now, a noise was the exemption of fuels. But what I wanted to say is that, in economics, the objective world is just a part of reality and that part responds, to a large extent, to the subjective world, what people are believing about what will come, expectations.

Is Haddad’s announcement of measures to reduce the deficit enough for agents to form positive expectations?

I see it as a gesture in the right direction, but not enough to confirm expectations that the fiscal problem has been effectively addressed. The acknowledgment that a good part of the announced (revenue volume) will possibly be frustrated is positive. Recognition of this reinforces credibility. On the other hand, I don’t think the balance between increasing revenue and cutting expenses was adequate. Spending cut is vague. The measures are also far from being a new fiscal regime for Brazil, which is the most important.

Mr. Do you still believe that this government will be more similar to Lula 1, as you said at the beginning of October?

Yes, but it won’t be a repeat. But it is clearly a government in which recognized civil society leaders have a strong role at the top level. Figures such as Marina Silva (Minister of the Environment), Simone Tebet (Minister of Planning), Nísia Trindade (Minister of Health). It is a government that is not PT like the Dilma government or Lula’s second term. Fernando Haddad himself, although he is a PT member, is the one who has the most affinity with the members of the non-PT group.

Do you think a government with ministers with such different views regarding the economy can function?

So far, I haven’t seen any proposal coming from the Ministry of Finance that goes against what a certain economic orthodoxy would recommend as necessary and desirable for Brazil.

Not even the increase in expenses guaranteed by the Transition PEC?

There was no way the government could renege on campaign promises. It would be setting up an electoral fraud. What cannot be imagined is that this has an indefinite permanence. By the way, this is another point that I did not mention when I spoke of the good signs that are coming. The idea of ​​going over the Single Registry with a fine-tooth comb is fundamental. We have an unbelievable explosion of families receiving Bolsa Família. I think it’s another sign of commitment to the good use of public resources.

How do you analyze the economic scenario that the new government receives and what can be done for 2023?

The Bolsonaro government did not even deliver what it announced in the campaign. No tax reform. Privatizations did not take off. The fiscal side was treated on a case-by-case basis. Economists have always worked with the idea of ​​the electoral economic cycle. In a democracy, the final year of government is marked by an increase in public spending aimed at re-election or maintaining a certain party in power. This is a natural part of any democracy, but the Bolsonaro government has taken the electoral economic cycle in Brazil to paroxysm. He spent tens of billions of reais on a case-by-case basis seeking his re-election. It was opportunistic creativity the likes of which I don’t remember witnessing. This leaves a bad legacy. (The economic situation) was favored in the picture of public accounts by inflation, by non-recurring revenues, by the boom in commodities during the war in Ukraine. But this photo does not represent the film of Brazilian public accounts, which is worrying.

Given this, what can be expected for 2023?

The 2022 growth was the base of anabolics. To a large extent, it was the result of this exacerbated electoral economic cycle. For 2023, one can expect lower growth, inflation still slightly above the target ceiling. If all goes well, I imagine that the beginning of a process of reducing primary interest rates in Brazil, which is fundamental, could happen. Maintaining the primary real interest rate between 7% and 8% a year for a long time is not sustainable. It is a very strong thing and compromising expectations. How do you open up space to lower interest rates? You have to have confidence. This is what the Lula government has to know how to work with.

Can’t this be achieved with investment generating growth, which in turn increases government revenue?

Do not. You will have to work on both the spending side and the revenue side. This (increased investment) will not even remotely restore confidence.