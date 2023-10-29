Development studio rose-engine has released theupdate 1.2 Of Signalisa classic survival horror game released at the end of 2022, which fixes the game’s biggest flaw: the inventory size.

Now not only is it possible to carry more objects with you, but the flashlight and camera no longer take up much space slots, leaving room for more. The previous inventory, which however can be left in order not to modify the experience, had very few slots available and forced the player to continually retrace his steps to manage it, thus undermining the impact of the adventure a lot, as highlighted in our review.