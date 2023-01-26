In the area of ​​the special operation to protect the Donbass, servicemen of the Central Military District (CMD) command and control unit provide communications and command and control in the troops around the clock. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation shared footage of the work of the military on Thursday, January 26.

Signalers provide radio communications and command and control of troops, working at the R-166 Artek hardware stations, which is designed to provide communications on the spot and on the move.

The task of this radio station is to ensure the control of the higher command during the operation of units at a distance of up to 1 thousand kilometers.

The commander of the communications company with the call sign “Magadan” shared that in order to successfully complete tasks and avoid detection, the Russian military is masking equipment. He noted that the ability to work on the move ensures continuous command and control of troops.

Earlier, on January 13, signalmen of the Central Military District escorted combat units along the entire front line. They are among the first in the operational groups to move to new areas of deployment.

In November, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Morozov talked to signalmen of the Russian Armed Forces who serve in the area of ​​the special operation. Commander of the communications platoon of the Brave grouping with the call sign Lisa said that she repeatedly provided communication under mortar attacks.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

