During the installation of the antenna, the position of Russian signalmen was subjected to mortar fire from Ukrainian militants. Lieutenant Dinar Salyakhutdinov, despite the concussion received, together with the foreman Timur Motochenkov, who was wounded in the arm, organized the evacuation of wounded colleagues to a safe place. On Sunday, December 4, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the Russian military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

The consolidated crew under the command of Lieutenant Salyakhutdinov, together with the crew of Sergeant Major Motochenkov, was tasked with deploying a satellite communications complex in order to provide communications for the forward command post with Russian units performing tasks on the line of contact.

As a result of the explosion of one of the shells, part of the combined crew was injured. After providing first aid, the injured signalmen deployed and adjusted the communication equipment under enemy fire. The selfless and professional actions of Lieutenant Dinar Salyakhutdinov and Petty Officer Timur Motochenkov made it possible to complete the task and save the lives of Russian servicemen.

Ukrainian militants attempted an offensive to regain control over the lost territory. So, junior sergeant Dmitry Sotnikov, called up as part of partial mobilization, destroyed five enemy personnel from a heavy machine gun.

A Russian serviceman did not allow the militants to break through the line of defense during continuous fire from an armored personnel carrier. As a result, the nationalists, having suffered significant losses, were thrown back to their original positions. Thanks to the courageous actions of junior sergeant Sotnikov, it was possible to destroy the advancing enemy and hold the defensive line.

Earlier, December 3, the crew of a multiple launch rocket system under the command of Lieutenant Bogdan Alekseyev hit the positions of Ukrainian militants during the defense of one of the settlements, as a result of which suitable reserves of militants up to 30 people and five units of military equipment were destroyed. After the strike, inflicted when changing the starting position, the calculation came under retaliatory artillery fire. Assessing the situation, Lieutenant Alekseev took advantage of the conditions of the terrain, promptly withdrew the calculation and the combat vehicle from the danger zone.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

