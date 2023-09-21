This is why Meloni deserted the dinner organized by Biden





A surprising gesture. Which left us stunned and which also caused discussion in the American press. The prime minister last night Giorgia Meloni decided to skip the dinner organized by Joe Biden in New York to go and enjoy a pizza in an Italian pizzeria in the Big Apple. What lies behind this gesture of the Prime Minister, who in any case is about the war in Ukraine Is it perfectly aligned with the White House? Sources at the highest levels of the Brothers of Italy explain that Meloni wanted to send a clear message to the US Republicans and in particular to Donald Trump. Next year we will vote in the United States for the Presidential elections and Biden, very old and weak, is in free fall in the polls.

While the former president, despite the numerous legal problems (indeed, perhaps thanks to the legal problems) is clearly ahead in the polls. The leader of FdI, a true Trumpian in the past, wanted with this sensational and dramatic gesture to underline a certain political distance with the US Democrats and in particular with Biden. A signal – they say in FdI – much appreciated by the Republicans and in Trump’s entourage. Meloni is therefore already preparing for the possible and probable turnaround White House. On the other hand, as president of the Conservatives and Reformists you have been to the conventions of the US Republicans several times. And the political messages also pass through a pizza and the (significant) absence of the elderly and democratic Biden at the dinner.

