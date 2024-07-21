CNN: Zelensky calls for talks with Russia over Ukraine’s dire situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is showing readiness for talks with Russia due to major problems in domestic and foreign policy, CNN reports, citing Orysia Lutsevich, deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House.

Zelensky calls for talks over situation in Ukraine

The article notes that Ukraine is currently enduring a “double blow”: a difficult frontline situation and political uncertainty about the level of support from its closest allies. According to Lutsevich, Zelensky’s desire to invite Russia to a second peace summit on Ukraine is a signal of readiness for negotiations.

This is both a signal to Russia and a signal to the Global South that Ukraine is not some kind of obstructionist force. It is ready to sit down at the negotiating table. But it cannot be entirely on Russian terms, and it cannot lead to Ukraine’s capitulation. Orysia Lutsevich analyst

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst suggested that Zelensky was trying to contact the potential administration of former US President Donald Trump. He admitted that the Ukrainian leader expressed readiness for negotiations if the deal between the countries was fair.

Former French Ambassador to Moscow Jean de Gliniasty shared a similar opinion. According to him, Zelensky is seeking to start the negotiation process due to the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the upcoming US presidential elections.

Earlier, Russia was invited to the second summit on Ukraine

On July 15, Zelensky said Moscow should be invited to a second meeting on Ukraine. “I believe that representatives of Russia should be at the second summit,” he urged.

To achieve this, a plan must be formulated by November at three meetings: on energy in Qatar, on the maritime corridor in Turkey, and on humanitarian issues in Canada.

Related materials:

The first peace summit on Ukraine took place on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of 101 delegations from different countries and international organizations. As a result of the meeting, a document was drawn up, which, as explained by the Swiss Foreign Ministry, countries can support at any time. This right is also available to those states that did not participate in the peace summit on Ukraine.

Russia condemns approaches to potential meeting

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on Zelensky’s statements about Moscow’s participation in the second peace summit. In his opinion, the event was not one.

The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all, so what it means must first be understood Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the idea of ​​a second summit on Ukraine. In his opinion, the meeting’s approaches are not acceptable to Moscow.

However, Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, the minister stressed. He also expressed hope that at some stage a treaty on European security will be reached, which will help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.