NFollowing the insolvency of Austrian entrepreneur René Benko's Signa Group, many insurance companies have large assets on fire. With real estate worth 940 million euros, the Signal Iduna insurance group is on the list of creditors. Nevertheless, CEO Ulrich Leitermann is not worried. 80 percent of the book value (i.e. around 750 million euros) is accounted for by properties that have first-class security in the land register, as he explained to a panel of journalists in Hamburg. This involves the luxury department stores Oberpollinger in Munich and Alsterhaus in Hamburg as well as the Kaufhof in Cologne. Their current market value is also higher than the insurance: “I sleep peacefully there.”

Leitermann also includes a loan of 50 million euros, which Signal Iduna made available in the early phase of the Elbtower project, in the category of well-secured properties. The CEO does not accept the fact that an entry in the land register could possibly be of little value if the property is home to the largest ruined building in Germany: “It won't remain a ruined building for five years,” he said: “I can't imagine such a figurehead introduce.”

Leitermann expects that, as in previous crises (such as the rescue of Hapag-Lloyd), a solution can be found by investors. “Where 350 million euros have already been built, there will be someone who will get a bargain and finish it.” The construction of the Elbtower, which at 245 meters will be the largest high-rise in northern Germany, is due to be built in October at a height of was stopped a hundred meters when the Lupp shell construction company had too many invoices not paid. Lupp had outstanding debts of 37 million euros entered in the Elbtower land register as a craftsman's mortgage. There were no other major lenders for the Elbtower.

“I’d rather have a government bond from NRW or a Signa property”

Leitermann links the lack of liquidity for further construction for this and other projects from the Signa Group to the special investigation by the Bafin banking regulator into banks that had lent money to the Signa Group. “It’s clear that there won’t be any more money,” says Leitermann. Based on Signal Iduna's 4 billion euro real estate portfolio, Signa properties make up almost a quarter. However, the CEO emphasized that the commitment was not imprudent with regard to the returns to be achieved. “Which do you prefer: a hundred-year government bond from North Rhine-Westphalia or a property like that? That's clear.” The Signa properties achieved 4 percent, while the Elbtower had an expected return of between 3.5 and 4 percent.

“Whatever we still have in the fire will be written off,” he announced with a view to the less valuable Signa properties. From his information on depreciation rates between 50 and 70 percent, a low three-digit million amount is calculated. “But that won’t be noticeable in the net interest.” In total, Signal Iduna has invested insurance money worth 55 billion euros. According to Leitermann, the net interest rate was around 3 percent. The insurer has not yet published any details for the 2023 financial year. However, Leitermann said that Signal Iduna had grown significantly faster than the industry (plus 2.8 percent) and had its fourth record year behind it. The goal of premium income exceeding 7 billion euros will not be achieved until 2024.