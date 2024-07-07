Krasnodar Secondary School: A signal flare caused a fire in the Inal Bay area

A forest fire broke out in Inal Bay in the Tuapse District of Krasnodar Krai due to a signal flare launched by tourists. This was reported by the Russian region’s Operational Headquarters (OH) in its Telegram-channel.

“Russian Emergencies Ministry units are putting out dry vegetation fires.

There is no threat to private homes. Eleven units of equipment and 56 people are involved in extinguishing the fire,” the operational headquarters reported.

According to information Telegram– Mash channel, the fire was caused by a signal flare launched by tourists. There were three of them. Two fell into the sea, and the third landed in the forest.

Earlier it was reported that a forest fire covering an area of ​​seven and a half hectares was being extinguished in the village of Dzhankhot. According to the mayor of Gelendzhik, Alexey Bogodistov, about 120 people and 32 units of equipment were engaged in extinguishing the fire. An Mi-8 helicopter was also requested. He emphasized that the situation was under control and there was no threat to the life and health of the population.