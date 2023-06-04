A fault in the signaling system is believed to be the cause of the train crash in India last Friday. Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this on Sunday, the AP news agency reported. The investigation into the exact cause is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the recovery of the train wrecks and the restoration of the track has started.

Three trains collided near the eastern Indian city of Balasore on Friday. At least 288 people were killed and more than 900 injured. It is one of the deadliest train accidents in India in years.

Preliminary investigations show that one of the passenger trains involved was first signaled to enter the main track. That was then withdrawn, causing the train to run onto another track and collide with a freight train. The impact derailed the passenger train, after which a third train collided with it. A total of 2,296 people were on board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the scene of the disaster on Saturday and promised that the government would do its utmost to “punish severely” those responsible.