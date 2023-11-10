DHe logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kühne has completely taken over a real estate project in which he had invested in a joint venture with René Benko’s company Signa Development. This is the Berlin office property called Beam. Kühne initially held a 50 percent stake in this construction project in Berlin-Mitte; now he owns 100 percent. This was confirmed among investors. According to information from the FAZ, the transaction took place some time ago. In the current situation, it does not ensure a new inflow of funds into the stumbling Signa Group.

In addition, the purchase price should be a manageable amount since the property is heavily leveraged. Benko had asked Kühne a few months ago whether he wanted to take over his shares in Beam. The billionaire who lives in Switzerland didn’t just agree to this because he still has close ties to Germany. Kühne also saw an advantage in being able to control the project alone from now on.

At that time he apparently already suspected that Benko’s fragile house of cards could collapse. However, Kühne still has a 10 percent stake in Benko’s real estate company Signa Prime. His attempt to return these shares to Benko using the existing put option failed because there was and is no money for this in the Signa Holding’s coffers. Other Signa investors such as the management consultant Roland Berger and the Fressnapf founder Torsten Toeller have also tried in vain to offer their company shares to Benko in order to get out of their investment relatively unscathed.