Signa: Insolvency administrator takes charge of real estate holding company

Billionaire René Benko's holding company now wants to restructure itself through insolvency without self-administration. Meanwhile, Signa shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner admits mistakes. But he wants to continue investing.

IIn the restructuring case of the insolvent real estate and trading group Signa, there is a change of power. Instead of self-administration, there is now a procedure without self-administration. This means that the restructuring manager Christof Stapf is in charge. On November 29, 2023, the holding company was still relying on self-management.

Michaela Seiser Economic correspondent for Austria and Hungary based in Vienna.

As a result of this change, the creditors are the ones who suffer. In a procedure with self-administration, they must be offered a quota of at least 30 percent; in a restructuring procedure without self-administration, they must be offered at least 20 percent of the claims that must be serviced as part of the procedure. According to the insolvency application, the holding's liabilities amount to 5.26 billion euros, of which only around 252 million are secured. The quota for the creditors ultimately depends on the negotiations on the restructuring plan.