This weekend the Golden Globes captured all eyes when it came to paving the way for the oscarwith which so much Emilia Perez and The Brutalist have been confirmed as main competitors. It represents a certain disappointment for the Anora by Sean Bakerwhich has deflated quite a bit since its Palme d’Or in it Cannes Film Festivalbut in order to prefigure what awaits on the path to Academy These days there has been another place to look, beyond the Golden Globes.

And the annual awards of the National Society of Film Critics. This critics association was founded in 1966 by priests of the guild such as Pauline Kael and Richard Schickeland is considered another of the essential stops to intuit the next decisions of the Oscars. So, in light of his record, we are going to have to pay attention to Nickel Boys. According to the National Society it is the best movie of the yearabove Anora and The light we imagine.

Nickel Boys It had been making headlines for some time, but this great victory makes a nomination for Best Picture almost certain. All despite a fairly limited distribution: after its screening in the Telluride Festivalhad its premiere in a few US theaters last December, and still does not even have a release date in Spain.

As Amazon MGM Studios is behind, we can wait with Nickel Boys treatment similar to that of American Fiction last year in our country. That is, despite his five Oscar nominations (of which he ended up winning Best adapted screenplay), American Fiction ended up joining the Amazon catalog on February 27. We can expect the same fate for Nickel Boysand even a similar date.

Now what is Nickel Boys? Well, it is the first fiction feature film by RaMell Rossbased on the Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. Its leading actors are Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson and tells the friendship of two young students of the Dozier School for Boys: an institution that in the 60s was known for its abusive treatment of students.

The great peculiarity of Nickel Boys is that it is shot entirely on a subjective level. Before the victory at the National Society, RaMell Ross’s film already aspired to the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film but, as we discovered a few hours ago, this prize has gone to The Brutalist. Maybe his revenge will come soon.

Below is the complete record.

best movie

Nickel Boys by RaMell Ross

Finalists: Anora by Sean Baker and The light we imagine by Payal Kapadia

best actor

Colman Domingo by The Lives of Sing Sing

Finalists: Adrien Brody by The Brutalist and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave

best actress

Marianne Jean-Baptiste by my only family

Finalists: Mikey Madison by Anora and Ilina Manolache for Don’t expect too much from the end of the world

Best supporting actor

Kieran Culkin by A Real Pain

Finalists: Guy Pearce by The Brutalist and Adam Pearson for A Different Man

Best supporting actress

Michele Austin by my only family

Finalists: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor by Nickel Boys and Natasha Lyonne for The three daughters

Best address

Payal Kapadia by The light we imagine

Finalists: RaMell Ross by Nickel Boys and Sean Baker for Anora

best script

Jesse Eisenberg by A Real Pain

Finalists: Radu Jude by Don’t expect too much from the end of the world and Sean Baker for Anora

Best photography



Jomo Fray by Nickel Boys

Finalists: Lol Crawley by The Brutalist and Jarin Blaschke for Nosferatu

Best non-fiction film

No Other Land

Finalists: Dahomey and Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Best international film

The light we imagine by Payal Kapadia

Finalists: Don’t expect too much from the end of the world by Radu Jude and The seed of the sacred fig tree by Mohammad Rassoulof

Best experimental film

The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire by Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich

