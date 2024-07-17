Memorial to Holodomor Victims Dismantled in Lugansk

In Lugansk, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a memorial sign “To the victims of the Holodomor” was dismantled. This reported on the city administration website.

The dismantling took place on Wednesday, July 17. The demand to demolish the monument was made by veterans’ organizations of the city, who considered it offensive to the patriotic feelings of the city’s residents and having no cultural or historical significance.

According to the acting head of Lugansk, Yana Pashchenko, the monument was erected “at the initiative of Ukrainian nationalists during the presidency [Виктора] Yushchenko.” “We are not the kind of people who tear down monuments, but this time we could not help but respond to the aspirations of our residents, who are demanding that a fair order be established in this matter,” added Pashchenko.

Earlier, Smolensk refused to recognize a bronze deer brought from Germany as a cultural heritage site. The sculpture, made by German animal artist Richard Friese and originally installed in the Rominten Forest, was discovered by Soviet Army soldiers at the dacha of German Reichsmarschall Hermann Goering. It was brought to Russia after the end of the Great Patriotic War. One of the reasons for refusing to recognize the monument as a valuable object was that it was brought from an “enemy country.”