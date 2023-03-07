Sign Language | When the voices started to disappear, Miguel Peltomaa retreated to his own circumstances – Käärijä’s beckoning at the show made him a phenomenon

Sign language artist Miguel Peltomaa charmed television viewers and the social media audience with his performances on the UMK broadcast. Now he tells how an explosive sign language performance is built.

This year, the competition was explained in sign language for the first time. Peltomaa translated the competition songs and created visual stories from them. Now he tells what kind of work is behind the spectacular performances.

Made especially for the song of the winner Käärijä Cha Cha Cha – video presentation has attracted attention. The video published from the performance has collected more than 11,000 likes on Peltomaa’s Instagram page.

In the video, Peltomaa, dressed in a black leather jacket and dark sunglasses, first gestures with captivating calm and then with explosive energy in front of a concrete wall. The camera follows the movements of his hands closely and seems to sway the viewer in time with the words. The greenish lighting of the video reminds of the color scheme of the original performance, but Peltomaa’s interpretation also brings completely new shades to the song.

The little one Peltomaa, 25, known as a sign language presenter, was born in Colombia. At the age of one, he moved to his adoptive family in Jyväskylä.

At the age of two, Peltomaa was diagnosed with progressive hearing loss. Everyday sounds, from birdsong to the sizzle of fat heating up in a frying pan, started to disappear and the rules of the game for other children started to go by while playing in the yard.

Peltomaa says that as a child he was timid and cautious by nature. With the hearing loss, the tenderness became more pronounced. He began to withdraw more and more into his own circumstances and into the music room at home.

“The music room became a close friend when I didn’t want to go out to play with other children,” says Peltomaa.

He played the drums, “feeled out” in front of the mirror to the beat of the music and, despite his shyness, liked performing.

As a teenager Peltomaa got a cochlear implant, with which he can now hear. Besides Finnish, sign language is his second mother tongue.

The cochlear implant has been described as one of the finest inventions in medical technology. It is practically the only form of treatment that can replace a person’s sense. However, the small device comes with confrontations.

According to Peltomaa, from the point of view of the sign-language community, it may seem drastic that an implant is used to correct a hearing impairment that a person perceives as a natural part of their life and identity.

“Sign speakers often feel that they are primarily a linguistic and cultural minority“, Peltomaa says.

According to him, the cochlear implant may have been seen as a continuation of the life restrictions and violent history of the hearing impaired or deaf.

At the end of the 19th century, there was a teaching trend in Finnish schools according to which mental development could only take place through spoken language and the use of sign language was forbidden. At the beginning of the 20th century, deaf people were prevented from marrying each other, and between 1935 and 1970 they were forcibly sterilized.

According to Peltomaa, the implant has created a feeling of being caught between two cultures.

“At the same time, it has been a privilege in the hearing world and at the same time it has created the fact that it has been caught between two cultures. You may feel that no one but other cochlear implant users fully understands this kind of world of experience.”

“ “I’m a visual listener”

Last Over the past few weeks, sign language has become increasingly visible to the mainstream population through social media. For example, a pop star Rihanna’s Made the US Super Bowl halftime show in sign language Justina Miles became a hit on social media.

A few weeks later, Peltomaa’s videos also gathered a lot of likes on social media.

Peltomaa emphasizes that he is a performer and sign language artist, not a sign language interpreter. According to him, the interpreter differs from the performer, for example, in that the artists also bring their personality, their own vision and way of making art to the show.

Artistic director of Ursa minor Nora Karjalainen has mentioned that sign language is its own language with its own logic, word order, dialects and slangs, says Peltomaa.

Sign language artists familiarize themselves with the material in advance and make their own interpretations of the music, and do not necessarily translate the lyrics of the songs word for word. Interpreter, on the other hand, is a professional title that is usually used by a trained person.

To the field the preparatory work for song translation performances is in three stages.

“I’m a visual listener,” says Peltomaa.

When the song starts playing, first some kind of image and milieu suitable for the song are drawn into the thoughts. Based on that, the shooting location or sets of the video, the gestures that fit the song and the outfit, from shoes to nail polish, are selected.

According to Peltomaa, for example Cha Cha Cha -the industrial metal-style influences of the song and the charged beginning of the song inspired the harsh, hard and concrete landscape in his interpretation.

“I wanted to add a bit of a manic, joker-like atmosphere to the video. The idea is, in a way, that the character seen in my video is in an almost manic state, where for once he is able to ignore his fear of what others think of him,” Peltomaa says about the thoughts behind his video.

“ “I think about everything from the direction of the eyes to the gestures”

The outfit seen in the video was chosen by Peltomaa together with its stylist Johanna Pöyryn with.

After listening, translation begins. That’s what Peltomaa does while writing on his tablet computer. According to him, the purpose is to make sign language as clean as possible, even if the lyrics are not translated word for word.

Then the training begins.

“I believe that a large part of the explosiveness of the performances comes from the fact that I practice a lot in front of the mirror. I think about everything from the direction of the eyes to the gestures,” says Peltomaa.

Sign language is very expressive and even small gestures, eyes, cheeks, head and upper body positions are important.

Field land according to him, it’s great that sign language culture has gained more and more visibility among the mainstream population, for example, thanks to his performances. However, in terms of accessibility, there is still a lot to be done in media content.

“One cloak is too few. I noticed myself that I can’t interpret everything that happens on stage and in the broadcast. It gets heavy,” says Peltomaa.

For example, according to him, this year’s UMK competition could be compared to the musician who hosted the program Samu Haber in addition to the interludes, would have sung all the songs, danced all the dances, told the scores of the performances and so on. From the viewer’s point of view, it becomes tedious in the long run and quite laborious for the sign language performer.

“I would hope that as many different sign language people as possible could be seen in the media, that different voices could be heard just like any other minority group,” says Peltomaa.

He hopes that sign language, translations and presentations would become an increasingly common part of media content in the future. That inclusiveness would be taken for granted.

“I dream of being able to bring out more and more sign language content with my own work. I am bilingual and I would like to be an example that you can navigate in both circles.”

Correction 7.3. at 12:25 p.m.: Stylist Johanna Pöyry’s name was misspelled as Johanna Pöyrö.