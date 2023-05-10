On the occasion of the arrival on Switch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom next Friday, the young deaf people, encouraged by the initiative of the godmother of the project Natalia Colombo, have created a glossary of terms in Italian sign language (LIS) taken directly from the video game and shared it online making it available to all. Although this project is carried out in Italian sign language, its realization also saw the involvement of the deaf communities of Japan, India and America, with the aim of uniting and inspiring deaf video game enthusiasts from all over the world . With the patronage of ENS (National Body for the protection and assistance of the Deaf) and the Italian Youth Deaf Committee, the initiative was born from the feeling with the protagonist Link, globally remembered for having almost never uttered a word and has the aim to expand the LIS vocabulary and to create awareness by exploiting the power of a medium that connects millions of people in every country without distinction.

Sign languages ​​are used by over 72 million people worldwide. For this reason and to raise awareness among nations to guarantee the inviolable rights of deaf people, in 2018 the UN established the International Day of Sign Languages, set every year on 23 September. Sign languages ​​are languages ​​in all respects because they have their own grammar, syntax, community of reference, they evolve over time and are transmitted from generation to generation. They are languages ​​which, unlike vocal ones, exploit the visual channel to convey both verbal forms (the signs themselves) and non-verbal aspects, such as intonation, communicated through facial expressions and body movements. Furthermore, sign languages ​​have mechanisms of evolutionary dynamics and territorial variation (the “dialects”) and represent a tool of cultural transmission. Disability has always been a challenge for the video game industry and the 360° inclusion of the most fragile people encounters a particular internal push also thanks to prizes awarded to those products that manage to introduce technologies capable of shortening these distances.

Natalia Colombo, deaf since birth, has repeatedly represented a link between the deaf and hearing by collaborating with ClioMakeUp and Matilde Vicenzi and participating in the Two Fingerz music video: Fiori nei Cannoni. Winner of the Miss Deaf International competition in 2018 and European vice-champion in 2011 with the Deaf Women’s Volleyball National Team in Turkey, Natalia made accessibility the central theme of her degree thesis for the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan: a plan to allow people with disabilities to participate in events with the same opportunities as able-bodied people. Alongside her, Luca Falbo, LIS interpreter, CODA (Child Of Deaf Adults, children of deaf parents), family pedagogical consultant, trainer and consultant on diversity, equity and inclusion for companies and businesses, as well as co-founder and vice president of the Fedora cultural association and disability managers. Here are the terms mentioned in the video: Legend of Zelda, Zelda, Link, Ganondorf, Triforce, reverto, compositor, ultramano, ascensus, paravela, Boblin, Hyrule, Master Sword, stasis, magnesis, cryonis, Gerudo, Sheikah, Rito, Hylia , shrines, rupees, Zora, Goron, Korok, Kokiri and Nintendo Switch.