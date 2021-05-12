Ramón y Cajal and Jacinto Benavente streets are two of the busiest streets that have not yet undergone a restoration work on the road surface and horizontal signage. In the case of the first, the poor condition of the road surface between Jorge Juan and Reina Victoria stands out. In the second, the entire section that passes behind the Rosell shows the effects of the abrasion of many years, without remedying. All this despite the fact that the City Council has in place an asphalt plan endowed with 700,000 euros for last year and for this.

In the case of Jacinto Benavente, the section that is worse off leads to the new roundabout at the junction with Grecia Street, which does have a new road surface. Furthermore, if a driver continues in the direction of Pintor Portela, he comes across a crossing regulated by a ‘Stop’ sign, which has a lot of traffic and which has also been the subject of requests for improvement.

In Ramón y Cajal, the damage consists of cracks and grooves in the road surface that in some cases threaten to become sinkholes.

In the Ensanche there are two streets that concentrate many damages in the asphalt, One is the Ronda Ciudad de La Unión, in which there are many irregularities between the Severo Ochoa roundabout and the access to the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood, decorated in the center for an old Seat 600.

In this residential area there are also very damaged streets, such as those around the soccer field. Likewise, the poor condition of the Ronda de Ferrol forces motorists to circulate very carefully so as not to have problems with the tires and suspension.

Among the areas that have undergone comprehensive asphalt improvements in recent years are Alameda de San Antón, Paseo de Alfonso XIII, including Plaza de Alicante, Plaza de las Puertas de San José (formerly Almirante Bastarreche) and Ingeniero de la Cierva street. However, in other cases, pothole removal plans have been chosen, which according to neighborhood complaints are patches that may be useful but also insufficient.