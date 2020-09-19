Opposition vs government on agriculture bill is face to face. The bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. After the opposition’s opposition, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said while talking to ABP News that this bill will not only harm the farmers but also benefit them. He attacked the opposition and said that the farmer is being made a victim of politics. On the other hand, the Congress is constantly raising questions against the bill. Farmers are opposing the bill. However, in 2013, Congress itself promised to bring this bill.