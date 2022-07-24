Home page politics

Of: Andrew Apetz

Split

Sigmar Gabriel, former chairman of the SPD, advocates a longer working week. (Archive photo) © IPON/Imago Images

Former SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel is in favor of a 42-hour week and predicts “massive efforts” in the next ten years.

Berlin – The Exceptional situation in the intensive care units during the corona–Pandemic once again made clear what has been clear for a long time: there is an acute shortage of skilled workers in Germany. Not only in clinics there is a lack of important workers. There is now hardly an industry in the Federal Republic that does not complain about a shortage. That Airport chaos in Frankfurt makes that clear again.

Politics and business are currently discussing various possible solutions to counteract the further burden of the labor shortage. Next to the Raising the retirement age an extended working week is also up for debate. The former SPD-Chairman Sigmar Gabriel has in the picture on sunday (July 24) for longer working hours.

Sigmar Gabriel: Former SPD chairman supports 42-hour week

The basic idea is as follows: the usual 40 working hours per week should be increased to 42 hours. The two-hour increase is intended to compensate for the “demographically caused loss of work volume”. Economist Michael Hüther, director of the employer-related Institute of German Economics (IW) from Cologne, described this to the WAZ.

The former Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel also seems to be convinced of the idea and points out that the reduction in working hours more than 25 years ago was justified by the then rising unemployment. “Wouldn’t we rather let people earn more again by working a little longer?” he is asked by the picture on sunday quoted. “That’s a question that needs to be clarified in collective bargaining, because we won’t solve the skilled labor problem with immigration alone.”

Sigmar Gabriel speaks of “massive efforts” in the “next years”

Given that in the neighboring country Belgium is already considering a 4-day week, the idea of ​​an extended working week triggers widespread resentment in Germany. But Sigmar Gabriel is confident: “The vast majority of people in our country are quite ready to get down to business, but they need more certainty that it will be more worthwhile again.” And that has to be the case, because without “massive efforts in the next few years” , you leave the coming generation “nothing but a huge mountain of debt”, according to the former SPD chairman. You have to reckon with at least ten years “in which it will be more strenuous”.

In order to “maintain prosperity”, there is no need for small-scale social programs. Performance and effort must be worth it again – “for everyone and not just for those who are already doing well.” Above all, you have to do something good for those who get involved and go to work every day. This is the population who creates the conditions for the country to remain “economically successful, socially secure and ecologically committed.” The big construction site: “But this part of our population usually only gets medium or often too low an income” , according to Gabriel. You have to change that. (aa)