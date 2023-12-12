Sigil 2, like Sigil, is downloadable for free from the Romero's official website . Naturally there are also paid editions, dedicated to collectors or those who want the soundtrack in a higher quality version.

Sigil 2 is available for download . This is the new chapter for DOOM by John Romero, naturally apocryphal, created to celebrate thirty years of id Software's historic first-person shooter, of which Romero was one of the minds.

Sigil's versions

In addition to the free one, the cheapest version of Sigil2 is that digital which costs €6.66. Contains the 9 single player levels plus 2 deathmatches from the basic package, plus the column by Thorr and James Paddock in standalone format.

The edition Shotgun Shell USB it is physical and costs €69.95. It offers a box full of gadgets, including an A3 poster, a Romero Games bag, stickers, pins and the game on a USB stick in the shape of a shotgun cartridge, the most iconic weapon in the game . On the stick there are also several videos dedicated to Sigil 2 (only obtainable with the physical editions).

The edition 3.5″ Floppy + Shotgun Shell USB It costs €89.95, offers all the contents of the others plus a real 3.5-inch floppy with the .wad files on it.

Finally the edition 5.25″ & 3.5″ Floppy + Shotgun Shell USB it costs a good €154.95 and also includes a 5.25-inch disc with the Sigil 2 levels on it, as well as all the contents of the other editions.

Please note that for Sigil 2 to work you must own DOOM or The Ultimate DOOM and use the doom.wad file to configure GZDoomwhich you can download from here. There are detailed explanations on how to configure it in the Sigil 2 files.