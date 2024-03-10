Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

UFO: This means “unidentified flying object” and does not have to be controlled by aliens – the US government suspects Russian technology is behind most sightings. © US Department of Defense /picture alliance/dpa

Are aliens visiting Earth? UFO investigations by the US Department of Defense are intended to answer the question. Many sightings are unexplained.

Washington DC – The Pentagon’s new UFO report is now available. And the US Department of Defense emphasizes: There is neither Evidence of alien visits to Earth, nor efforts by the military to conceal such information. Nevertheless, the report mentions sightings of “unidentifiable anomalous phenomena”.

Pentagon emphasizes in UFO report: No evidence of aliens on Earth – nor of a cover-up

However, these are most likely not aliens. Rather, the focus is on “more important concerns,” above all the clarification of Soviet technologies. The US military suspects advanced flying objects from Russia are behind most UFO sightings.

Rumors continue to arise in the USA that the government is withholding evidence of extraterrestrial life. The investigation now looked at sightings and archive documents since 1945 – and the question of possible secrecy. The Pentagon's clear answer was: There is no evidence that information could have been withheld.

The question of extraterrestrial life concerns many people

The Pentagon is aware that many people are very interested in the question of extraterrestrial life. The debate would also be fueled again and again on TV, books and films. Supposedly credible sources, such as the UFO expert who showed an alleged alien corpse in the Mexican parliament. However, it is not about fighting a religious dispute, but rather about producing scientifically reliable results.

And why did it take so long to prepare the UFO report? The report says the work was made more difficult because the responsible positions were often staffed “irregularly and sporadically.”

US Congress commissions another UFO report

However, the case is not yet over. As the New York Times reports, Congress has already commissioned a second Pentagon report on UFOs. Additional documents from the National Archives that were not previously public will be used for this purpose. NASA, FBI and CIA should also collect further data. Observers suspect that the second report is unlikely to produce any different results than before. (moe)