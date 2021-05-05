“It is necessary to develop a pay-per-use system for the high-capacity road network that makes it possible to cover maintenance costs and integrate the negative externalities of road transport ”. It read the 211-page document of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan presented two weeks ago by Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government.

In this context, the Executive is studying the creation of a new tax to use the country’s highways. This has been agreed with Brussels in the Section 28 of the Plan Referred to the European Union, collected by the Ser string. In this document, the one that the Executive is committed to “Create a payment for use of the road network”. However, the calendar states that no decision will be made on this until 2022.

Increase in road taxes

Likewise, the Government of Pedro Sánchez plans raise taxes on circulation, as the “review of the tax figures that tax registration and the use of vehicles in order to adapt them to environmental standards ”. In addition, it raises the possibility of increasing more taxes under the heading “other measures under study”. Finally, it also proposes the “review of hydrocarbon bonuses used as fuel for the progressive equalization of tax rates in view of their polluting power. “