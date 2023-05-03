Vision and eye health at the center of ‘See you in Corviale’a new generation prevention and public health project that arises from the collaboration between the OneSight Foundation EssilorLuxottica Italy And Iapb Italia Onlus – International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. The goal is to create a virtuous circle for prevention in favor of the residents of the Roman district.

During the eight weeks from 3 May to 28 June – inside the Nicoletta Campanella Multipurpose Center made available by the XI Town Hall – completely free eye examinations will be carried out and eyeglasses will be donated for fragile residents identified by the associations involved, where necessary . After the ophthalmologist’s visit, the creation of free eyeglasses will be carried out in collaboration with qualified opticians from Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Grand Vision and some of the main Roman opticians.

This is the first targeted project in which Fondazione OneSight EssilorLuxottica Italia and IAPB Italia Onlus join forces and skills to focus on particularly disadvantaged urban areas and intervene in such a way as to declare the area involved “free from visual problems”.

“The aim of the initiative is to bridge the gap in opportunities by offering disadvantaged people eye exams and visual aids which, for various reasons, they have had to give up so far. Seeing well means being able to seize study, work and socializing opportunities that would otherwise be precluded. In our activities, inclusion and equality are closely linked,” he says Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, President of the OneSight Foundation EssilorLuxottica Italy

.

The Foundation, which operates around the world, has set a goal of helping eliminate uncorrected vision defects within a generation, by 2050.

“Scholars say that 80 percent of information is perceived through sight – he notes Mario BeardedPresident of IAPB Italia Onlus



– People with visual disturbances are more at risk of loneliness, are less autonomous and more conditioned in carrying out the acts of daily life. Low vision and blindness are a great personal tragedy, produce a serious risk of depression in older people and represent a very high social cost for treatment and assistance. For this reason, the protection of eyesight is a fundamental issue of public health. Almost all visual disturbances and diseases, even serious ones, can be cured or stemmed thanks to an ophthalmological examination and an early diagnosis”.