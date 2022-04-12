People with a family history of poor eyesight or retinal health problems may fear that they will encounter these problems at some point in their lives.

However, research shows that not everything is genetic. An individual’s diet can also affect their eye health.

Several studies have shown that dark chocolate has eye health benefits, including a study that included data on more than 500,000 participants and found that those who ate dark chocolate regularly (2-3 servings of 30g per week) had a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease and strokes.

The research paper said: “Clinical research on the health effects of chocolate has accelerated in recent years, particularly on cardiovascular health. The current work of 14 cohort studies, with 508,705 participants from six countries, 7,267 cases of coronary heart disease, 8,197 cases of stroke, and 13,271 cases The Diabetes Case provides the most robust and reliable evidence to date of how chocolate consumption affects cardiovascular disease risk compared to lowest consumption.

In another study of more than 2,000 participants, the more chocolate they reported eating (up to twice a week), the fewer coronary plaques they had.

Giles Edmunds, director of clinical services at Specsavers, explains: “Because dark chocolate is higher in cocoa, it is a better alternative to milk and white varieties. Although it is often still high in sugar and fat, when eaten, In moderation it can be a good source of iron, copper, magnesium and zinc, and also provides a range of antioxidants, flavonoids and flavonoids, which can be beneficial for eye health.

In fact, one study showed that dark chocolate can help improve visual perception, and another study suggests that the flavanols in dark chocolate can have a positive effect on blood vessels.

And since our retina contains a lot of blood vessels, this may also have a positive effect on our eyes.

Other research suggests that the flavonoids in dark chocolate can help reduce oxidative stress, which can help protect the eyes from damage. Copper, which is also found in dark chocolate, has also been shown to help protect against optic nerve damage.

Edmunds says chocolate can do the following:

Great source of iron, copper, magnesium and zinc

– Improving visual perception

– Support corneal function

It is believed that the cocoa in dark chocolate may increase blood flow to the brain and retina.

This, in turn, can improve motion detection and improve the ability to see low-contrast letters.

“There are a lot of amazing benefits of dark chocolate, but, of course, it’s important to maintain a balanced and healthy diet to ensure you get all the nutrients your body needs,” Edmonds concluded.