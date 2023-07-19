About 10 days after falling ill, Edwin Van Der Sar comes out of intensive care and personally reassures the many fans who were anxious about him

It would seem that he is definitely out of danger Edwin Van Der Sar. The former Juventus, Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper published a post on his social channels, reassuring and thanking all his fans who had been anxious since he was hospitalized in intensive care for a haemorrhage last week cerebral.

They were days of anxiety and concern, those experienced by the many fans and above all by family by Edwin Van Der Sar.

The former goalkeeper of Juve, Ajax, Manchester United and the Dutch national team was flown to the club earlier this month Croatia together with his wife to spend a few days of vacation and to follow his son, busy with the national under 20 in the world championship.

During a paragliding trip, Edwin fell ill and lost consciousness, making it necessary to urgently transport and hospitalization.

The cause of the illness was discovered to be a cerebral hemorrhage and the former champion was hospitalized in the intensive care of the Croatian hospital, where he received the best care.

He thought about updating everyone on the situation the Ajax clubteam in Amsterdam where Edwin currently holds the role of General Manager.

A few days after the fact, the lancers, constantly contact with Van Der Sar’s wife, they wrote:

Edwin’s still in the ICU, but he’s stable. He’s not in danger of life. Whenever we visit him, he is communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation develops.

Edwin Van Der Sar’s return to social media

About 10 days after Edwin Van Der Sar fell ill, the alarm can be defined officially returned.

Yesterday evening, in fact, the Dutch is finally reappeared publicly, posting a photo on his Instagram account that shows him hugging his wife, smiling and apparently in good health. Alongside the image, he wrote:

First we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages. I am pleased to share that I am no longer in the ICU. I am still in the hospital however I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!

In the coming days, therefore, it is expected return to Holland for Edwin and his family. Everyone hopes that this ordeal will remain just a bad memory.