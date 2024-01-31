Good news for Frankie

During the day of Wednesday 31 January, Franco Morbidellihospitalized in Portimao, carried out new exams to avoid consequences after the bad accident that occurred on the track yesterday.

The news was positive and the Italian centaur will be able to return home tomorrow, as communicated by the social channels of his team, Prima Pramac Racing.

“The result of the second CT scan was positive“, confirmed the Italian team, adding: “Franco will be transported back to Alvor hospital for a check-up and he will return home tomorrow. Come on champion!!!”.

The accident

As reported, Morbidelli was riding around the track in Portimao with a Ducati Panigale V4S, a road bike on which several MotoGP riders were training together with the Superbike riders.

Arrived in Turn 9the Italian stumbled upon one disastrous fallwhose dynamics made it unfortunately hit your head on the ground, remaining unconscious.

The session was promptly interrupted with a red flag, with Alex and Marc Marquez coming up behind him and stopping to help their injured colleague. Then the arrival of the doctors and the transfer first to the Medical Center and subsequently to the Faro Hospital, where he spent the night. Tomorrow, February 1st, he is therefore scheduled to return home, with a sigh of relief.